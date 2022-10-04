Report: Christopher Nkunku Deal 'Close'

It seems Chelsea are already planning ahead for next summer's transfer window. News broke this week regarding their interest in RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, a deal that is now reportedly nearing completion.

According to Jacob Steinberg, this deal is now thought to be 'close' to an agreement between the two clubs. This deal would be a pre-agreement for next summer, with the figure being a bit over the £52.8 million release clause in the Frenchman's contract.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

This follows other reports that he underwent medical tests for the Blues this past summer. Chelsea are hoping to stave off numerous other interested clubs by agreeing to pay over the release clause.

No contract has been signed but sources have indicated to Steinberg that there is confidence amongst all parties that the 24-year-old will complete a move to Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

Chelsea and new owner Todd Boehly are looking to rebuild their attack, with Nkunku potentially being the first part of this rebuild.

Steinberg also mentions that the Blues still hold an interest in his teammate Josko Gvardiol, a central defender. They made a late move for him last transfer window and will likely renew their interest in him in the future.

