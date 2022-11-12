Skip to main content
Report: Christopher Nkunku 'Happy' To Join Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano provided Chelsea fans with an update on their potential deal to bring in RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku.

Christopher Nkunku is a man in demand and Chelsea are seemingly right at the front of the queue for his services. A deal has been reported for months and Fabrizio Romano updated fans on its progress recently. 

According to Romano, the Frenchman is 'very excited' to make the move from Germany to Stamford Bridge. The deal is said to be near completion, with all the details needed thought to be almost completed. 

There is a €60 million release clause in the 24-year-old's contract and Romano believes that Chelsea have already agreed a payment structure with the German club in order to beat other interested clubs to the player's signature. 

It is unclear if the completion of this transfer is possible in January, as Leipzig would surely want to keep hold of him for the rest of their season's sake, but it could potentially be fully agreed and announced for this coming summer ahead of time. 

Chelsea and Graham Potter are still searching for a long term answer at striker and Nkunku seems to be in line to be the next attempt at filling that void. 

