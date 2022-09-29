Skip to main content
Report: Christopher Nkunku Has Already Completed A Secret Medical At Chelsea

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku has already completed a secret medical at Chelsea last summer, ahead of rumors he will join the Blues.

Christopher Nkunku has reportedly already complete a secret medical at Chelsea last summer, amid rumours the club are ready to break the bank for the RB Leipzig striker.

Chelsea have been interested in Nkunku for some time, but couldn't sign him last summer due to RB Leipzig's unwillingness to sell. That could change in the coming months, with the German club now having a replacement in Benjamin Sesko.

The news has broke today that the player has already done some sort of medical at Chelsea, and that will excite Chelsea fans.

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku has reportedly done a secret medical at Chelsea.

According to BILD in Germany, Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig has already done a secret medical at Chelsea amid heavy rumours that the club are interested in his signature. RB Leipzig would not allow Nkunku to leave in the summer window, but things may change now they have a replacement.

The player is reportedly in concrete negotiations with Chelsea, and has already completed a cardiological medical at the club last summer, and also saw an orthopedist. 

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea are expected to try again for Christopher Nkunku.

The medical check has been paid in recent days, and the player looks for all the world to be destined to become a Chelsea player. Any medical will likely have been sanctioned by the German club, and the signing of Benjamin Sesko up front may mean they anticipate loosing Nkunku.

A huge revelation out of Chelsea this evening, but an exciting one none the less.

