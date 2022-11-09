Report: Christopher Nkunku Is About To Move To Chelsea

The Christopher Nkunku saga has gone on longer than most Chelsea fans would have envisioned when the news broke of his medical taking place back in August, but the deal is now nearly done.

Chelsea are now fully expected to be Nkunku's next club, with heavy reports out of Germany suggesting that the deal is already done, and will be announced as soon as the time is right.

Todd Boehly is bringing one of Europe's top talents into Chelsea.

Christopher Nkunku is reportedly about to join Chelsea. IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

According to SportBild in Germany, Christopher Nkunku is about to become a Chelsea player, and there is only an announcement left to be done in the deal.

The transfer is reportedly already prepared, and if the reports turns out to be legitimate, Chelsea may already have a contract signed and a full deal agreed with RB Leipzig for the player.

The deal is expected to be around €60million, which was reportedly a promise former Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff made to Nkunku regarding him leaving the club. He could leave if an offer of that fee was made for him.

Chelsea look to have finally got their man. IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

It is still not reported when Nkunku would join the club. Initial reports suggested next summer, but Chelsea have been pushing for a January move to be done for the player.

It looks as though Chelsea have got their man, and if the reports are true, an announcement could be just around the corner.

