Report: Christopher Nkunku Is Happy With Chelsea Proposal

Chelsea are courting Christopher Nkunku in the last few months, and a move looks to be getting closer as the player is said to be happy with the proposal that has been sent to him by the club.

Leipzig are working on a deal with Chelsea at the moment, but on the player's side everything is verbally agreed, with Chelsea delivering a package that impressed the French forward. The deal is not done, and far from it at the moment, but it is certainly moving closer.

Nkunku scored for Leipzig at the weekend, as did ex-Chelsea man Timo Werner.

Christopher Nkunku is happy with Chelsea's proposal. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Fabrizio Romano, Christopher Nkunku is happy with the proposal that has been sent over to him by Chelsea. The player has agreed personal terms verbally with the club, and it is now down to the clubs to work out a deal that suits each other.

Speaking on the deal at the moment, Romano had this to say.

"From what I’m told, Nkunku has had a medical with Chelsea – it wasn't a personal medical, Chelsea staff were there. This doesn’t mean it’s a done deal, the medical took place a few weeks ago, and Chelsea have sent a proposal to the player, which he’s happy with"

Positive words for Chelsea, who are hopeful of agreeing an overall deal for Nkunku, who is a high profile signing that Todd Boehly will love.

