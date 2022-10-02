Skip to main content
Report: Christopher Nkunku Is Happy With Chelsea Proposal

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Report: Christopher Nkunku Is Happy With Chelsea Proposal

Christopher Nkunku is said to be happy with the proposal sent to him last week.

Chelsea are courting Christopher Nkunku in the last few months, and a move looks to be getting closer as the player is said to be happy with the proposal that has been sent to him by the club.

Leipzig are working on a deal with Chelsea at the moment, but on the player's side everything is verbally agreed, with Chelsea delivering a package that impressed the French forward. The deal is not done, and far from it at the moment, but it is certainly moving closer.

Nkunku scored for Leipzig at the weekend, as did ex-Chelsea man Timo Werner.

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku is happy with Chelsea's proposal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to Fabrizio Romano, Christopher Nkunku is happy with the proposal that has been sent over to him by Chelsea. The player has agreed personal terms verbally with the club, and it is now down to the clubs to work out a deal that suits each other.

Speaking on the deal at the moment, Romano had this to say.

 "From what I’m told, Nkunku has had a medical with Chelsea – it wasn't a personal medical, Chelsea staff were there. This doesn’t mean it’s a done deal, the medical took place a few weeks ago, and Chelsea have sent a proposal to the player, which he’s happy with"

Positive words for Chelsea, who are hopeful of agreeing an overall deal for Nkunku, who is a high profile signing that Todd Boehly will love.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Pushing And Leading Race For Christopher Nkunku

By Dylan McBennett
Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Manchester City Thump Manchester United 6-3

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter
Match Coverage

AC Milan Without Several Key Players For Chelsea Clash

By Dylan McBennett
Bruno Lage
News

Wolves Sack Bruno Lage Ahead Of Chelsea Game

By Dylan McBennett
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Crystal Palace
News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang On His Relief Over First Chelsea Goal

By Melissa Edwards
Bethany England vs Juventus
News

Where To Watch Women's Champions League Group Stage Draw

By Melissa Edwards
Millie Bright vs Wolfsburg
News

Who Can Chelsea Women Face In The Champions League?

By Melissa Edwards
Theo Hernandez
News

AC Milan Set To Be Without Several First Team Players For Chelsea Game

By Luka Foley