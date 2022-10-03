Report: Christopher Nkunku Signs Pre-Contract To Join Chelsea Next Summer

Christopher Nkunku has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Chelsea next summer, as the London club have agreed to pay above the £60million valuation RB Leipzig have set on the player. This is more than his release clause.

Chelsea wanted to have the player committed to signing now, and have decided not to wait for the summer to activate his release clause, instead wanting to wrap up the deal as early as they possibly could.

Nkunku has reportedly signed a pre-contract agreement, which will see him join the club in June 2023.

Nkunku completed a medical for Chelsea in the summer in Frankfurt, and the deal has moved quick since the news broke of that medical a week or so ago.

Chelsea had competition from Manchester United in the summer, but the London club are set to make Nkunku their newest big name signing. Todd Boehly wanted a commerically beneficial signing, and he has now got one.

