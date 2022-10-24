Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is A 'Work In Progress'

News has stalled in mainstream media surrounding Christopher Nkunku's move to Chelsea as of late, but that usually means the deal is being worked on behind the scenes. That has now been confirmed.

The stories broke three weeks ago that Nkunku had completed a secret medical for Chelsea in the summer in Frankfurt, ahead of a proposed future move to the club. The deal is now being worked on by both clubs.

Chelsea are confident of completing the deal, despite a late flurry of interest from Nkunku's old club PSG.

Christopher Nkunku in action for RB Leipzig against Augsburg.

According to Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between RB Leipzig and Chelsea are ongoing for Christopher Nkunku, and the deal is a work in progress as of now.

Chelsea are nearly close to signing the player, but they are reported to be trying to work out a way to make the move happen in January as opposed to having to wait till next summer.

Leipzig and Chelsea are currently working on a deal, and once that is complete it will then be time to get down to the contracts in order to finally get the deal done.

Chelsea are working on a deal for Christopher Nkunku. IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Chelsea are reportedly on the deal according to Romano, trying to get it done as soon as possible.

It would be a massive signing for the blue's, and one of Todd Boehly's first real commercial signing in his era at the club so far.

