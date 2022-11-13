Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Advanced

Christopher Nkunku is extremely close to joining Chelsea, and the deal is now in it's final stages. Chelsea will get their man, barring a miracle for another club hijacking the deal.

Negotiations have been ongoing since the summer for Nkunku to move to Chelsea, and the player has already completed a medical at the club in Frankfurt in August ahead of his move.

It will be the first proper superstar signing of the Todd Boehly era when it is complete.

Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea is advanced. IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

According to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel, the deal for Christopher Nkunku to move to Chelsea is advanced.

Romano states that the deal is ready and waiting to be completed by the clubs, and could be announced at some stage during the World Cup.

Simon Phillips reported earlier that at the very least Nkunku would be announced as a Chelsea player during the World Cup, but may not officially join Chelsea until the summer of 2023.

Nkunku is one of the highest rated players in the world at the moment, and has been in fine form for Leipzig over the last two seasons. He is a player that instantly improves Chelsea's forward line, which is something they desperately crave.

The spending won't stop with Nkunku, but it is a signal of intent from Chelsea and Todd Boehly. They want to hang with the elites again.

Read More Chelsea Stories