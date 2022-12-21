Skip to main content
Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Completed

The deal to bring Christopher Nkunku is fully completed.

Christopher Nkunku is a Chelsea player. The deal to bring the French forward to Stamford Bridge is now fully completed. It will now be up to the club when they choose to announce it.

The deal has been ongoing since August when Nkunku completed a medical in Frankfurt ahead of an expected move in either January or June of 2023, and it turns out it will be for June.

Chelsea have finally gotten their man.

According to Fabrizo Romano, the deal to bring Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea is now completed, and all that is left is for the clubs to announce the deal to make it official.

Nkunku will join Chelsea in June 2023, amid rumours that Chelsea were looking for the deal to be potentially done in January. The club could use a forward at the moment, but are not expected to change their mind on the deal.

Chelsea did not pay the release clause and instead payed a different fee for Nkunku to make sure they got the deal done ahead of other clubs.

Christopher Nkunku will join Chelsea in June 2023.

The French forward has been injured for the last month, but is expected to be fit in January to finish the season with Leipzig.

A great deal for Chelsea which will boost the squad. The deal is done, and all that needs to be done now is the announcements.

