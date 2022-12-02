Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is 'Here We Go'

Skip to main content
Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea is now here we go confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

The Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea saga is now very nearly over, after Fabrizio Romano confirmed today that the deal had reached the Here We Go phase.

"Here We Go!", is the phrase Fabrizio has made famous, and it is used to describe a deal that is completed between two clubs and the club and a player.

Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea is now at that stage.

Chelsea will sign Christopher Nkunku.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news on his most recent YouTube video, much to the delight of the Chelsea fans watching.

It is a massive signing for Chelsea, and another big coup for the Premier League to have another massive star choosing the league over Spain.

Nkunku won't play for Chelsea until next season when he joins in June, but it is a massive statement of intent by the Blues and Todd Boehly.

The fee is above the £60million release clause RB Leipzig had placed on the player, due to Chelsea wanting to eliminate any threat of competition for the player.

Graham Potter will be delighted with the signing. Nkunku is a forward, and Chelsea's problems in the area have been well documented this season. 

A marquee signing for Chelsea and Todd Boehly, as they have got their hands on one of the world's great attackers.

Nkunku is an exciting talent, and it will be exciting to see what he can do in the Premier League for Chelsea.

