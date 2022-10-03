Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is In Final Stages

Chelsea are now closing on the completion of the Christopher Nkunku transfer it has now been revealed. The Blue's will not wait until next summer to sign Nkunku because they are aware other clubs will provide competition, and instead want to wrap the deal up now.

Nkunku has already done a medical for Chelsea in August in Frankfurt. The first news of this broke last week, and the deal has quickly progressed to the point of near completion.

Chelsea are set to get their man, and fend off some hefty competition on the way to securing the deal.

Chelsea are closing in on Christopher Nkunku. IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal that will see Christopher Nkunku join Chelsea is now in the final stages. Chelsea will sign the player now, but will not pay the whole fee straight away.

If the club paid the release clause it would have been a one off payment, but by deciding to buy the player now they can pay the fee in different payments over a long period of time.

Christopher Nkunku has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Chelsea IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Chelsea want to sign the player now as opposed to next summer as they aware clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United will be looking to sign a news striker, and are not willing to take that risk and leave it to chance.

As reported by David Ornstein earlier, the player has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Chelsea, and the clubs are entering the final stages of completing the deal.

