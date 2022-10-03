Skip to main content
Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is In Final Stages

IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is In Final Stages

Christopher Nkunku's move to Chelsea is in the final stages of completion.

Chelsea are now closing on the completion of the Christopher Nkunku transfer it has now been revealed. The Blue's will not wait until next summer to sign Nkunku because they are aware other clubs will provide competition, and instead want to wrap the deal up now.

Nkunku has already done a medical for Chelsea in August in Frankfurt. The first news of this broke last week, and the deal has quickly progressed to the point of near completion.

Chelsea are set to get their man, and fend off some hefty competition on the way to securing the deal.

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea are closing in on Christopher Nkunku.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal that will see Christopher Nkunku join Chelsea is now in the final stages. Chelsea will sign the player now, but will not pay the whole fee straight away.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

If the club paid the release clause it would have been a one off payment, but by deciding to buy the player now they can pay the fee in different payments over a long period of time. 

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Chelsea

Chelsea want to sign the player now as opposed to next summer as they aware clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United will be looking to sign a news striker, and are not willing to take that risk and leave it to chance.

As reported by David Ornstein earlier, the player has already signed a pre-contract agreement with Chelsea, and the clubs are entering the final stages of completing the deal.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Not A Done Deal

By Melissa Edwards
Marc Cucurella vs West Ham
News

Report: Chelsea's Marc Cucurella Leaves Hospital After Illness

By Melissa Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Speaks Ahead Chelsea's Champions League Clash Against AC Milan

By Connor Dossi-White
Chelsea women celebrating vs Paris Saint-Germain
News

Chelsea Women UEFA Champions League Group Confirmed

By Melissa Edwards
Edouard Mendy and Kepa
News

Chelsea To Assess Goalkeeping Situation In Lead Up To The New Year

By Luka Foley
Conor Gallagher
News

Graham Potter's Words On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang And Conor Gallagher

By Luka Foley
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Try To Sign RB Leipzig Defender Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Leading Race To Sign AC Milan Forward Rafael Leao

By Dylan McBennett