Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Not A Done Deal
Thomas Tuchel spent the past summer transfer window rebuilding the Chelsea squad to his exact image, costing the new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali over £250m in fees and contracts, but with a new man in the dugout there are already talks of the club's next recruits.
When Graham Potter made the switch to West London from Brighton, it was made clear that the head coach will have a big say in player additions, so it can be presumed that Christopher Nkunku is one of those names on his list.
The news of the RB Leipzig striker signing a pre-contract with the Blues broke earlier this week, claiming that the club have committed to paying above the Frenchman's release clause of £60m for 2023.
The report seems to have caused some confusion among supporters however, as the deal doesn't actually confirm that Nkunku will be a Chelsea player next year, as it acts more like a verbal agreement than anything else.
According to Sky Sports, and CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, there is nothing legally enforceable about the arrangement, with the player himself yet to make any final decisions on his future.
The 22-year-old is one of the most highly sought-after youngsters in Europe and Chelsea will have to fight off some top clubs to earn his signature.
Nkunku's arrival would mark the start to the Potter era that Boehly and co believe so much in.
