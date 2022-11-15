Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Ready To Be Completed

Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea is a deal that has been in the works for a while at this stage, and is now reportedly ready to be completed, which is massive news for Chelsea.

The deal is all but agreed between the two clubs, with only smaller details left to be completed. Chelsea are trying to get the deal to be done for January instead of the summer.

RB Leipzig are resigned to losing Nkunku, and Chelsea are very close to signing a superstar.

Chelsea's deal to sign Christopher Nkunku is ready. IMAGO / Jan Huebner

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal that will see Christopher Nkunku join Chelsea is ready, and should be completed soon between the two clubs.

The deal is more likely to be a transfer for next summer as opposed to January, with Caught Offside reporting that situation is more of a probability at this stage.

Chelsea will not pay Nkunku's release clause, instead they have agreed another payment structure. This is due to Chelsea not being willing to wait around for other clubs to hijack the deal.

Christopher Nkunku is one of the world's best stars, and the best news for Chelsea is the fact the French striker is still only 25-years old, meaning he can only become better in the next few seasons.

It is positive news for Chelsea in a tough period for the club, and the deal could be announced during the World Cup.

Read More Chelsea Stories