Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Transfer 'Almost Ready'

IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

The transfer of Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea is almost ready and should be completed soon.

Christopher Nkunku is now very close to joining Chelsea football club, with just some small details left before the deal can be made official and Chelsea can finally get their hands on their man.

The French forward has already completed a medical at Chelsea, and the club are moving very close to the signing being completed, with Nkunku happy to join the London club.

It is a signal of intent from Todd Boehly, with Nkunku being one of the world's best.

According to Fabrizio Romano, everything is almost ready for Chelsea in regards to the Christopher Nkunku transfer, and the deal is entering the final stages.

Nkunku is happy to join Chelsea, and has already agreed personal terms with the club. The final formalities are between Chelsea and RB Leipzig.

Chelsea will not pay the €60million release clause of Nkunku, instead they have agreed on a different payment structure. The club done this in order to put no reasonable doubt they would get their man.

It is likely expected the deal will be done for the summer as opposed to January, which was something Chelsea had been pushing for in recent weeks. 

Leipzig are in the last-16 of the Champions League, but face a tough tie against Manchester City, the German side will need a player like Nkunku for a game of that magnitude.

A positive update for Chelsea fans, who look like they are close to getting their man.

