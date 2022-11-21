Skip to main content
Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Will Happen In 2023

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Christopher Nkunku will definitely sign for Chelsea in 2023.

It has been a nervous week for Chelsea fans in regards to Christopher Nkunku and his possible signing for Chelsea, but the fears of the fans may now be put to ease after reports emerging today.

The injury Nkunku suffered in France training may have ruled out a January move to Chelsea, which was what the club were pushing for, but a move in 2023 is now all but confirmed.

Nkunku to Chelsea is now as good as done, with only the final details remaining.

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku will sign for Chelsea in 2023.

According to Nathan Gissing, Christopher Nkunku will sign for Chelsea in 2023, as everything has been agreed between all parties involved in the deal.

The French striker completed a medical at Chelsea in the summer ahead of a move in 2023, and personal terms have already been agreed between himself and the club.

Pini Zahavi, the agent of Christopher Nkunku, has been involved in the exit of the player from RB Leipzig, and it is all agreed on every side.

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea have finally got their man.

Chelsea will get their man, but the knee injury he suffered in France training will mean he is more likely to sign in the summer than in the January transfer window. 

Everything agreed, and Christopher Nkunku will be a blue in 2023. The first massive signing of the Todd Boehly era, and one would expect we will see many many more.

