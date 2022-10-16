Skip to main content
Report: Christopher Nkunku Undergoes Wrist Surgery Amid Chelsea Rumours

IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

Christopher Nkunku has had wrist surgery amid rumours he could sign for Chelsea.

Chelsea are moving along with the Christopher Nkunku transfer, but the player himself had a set-back today as he underwent surgery on his wrist. Injuries are not an ideal thing to hear for Chelsea as they look to sign the player, but this one is not felt to be serious.

The club are moving along with the transfer, and are actually looking to try and get the deal done in January, as opposed to having to wait until next summer to sign him. Leizpig want this, but Chelsea don't.

Nkunku had surgery on a wrist problem, but is expected to be back on the pitch soon.

Christopher Nkunku underwent surgery on a wrist problem today.

According to Phillip Hinze of Sky Sports Germany, Christopher Nkunku today had to undergo surgery on a wrist injury he suffered against Mainz. Nkunku scored the only goal for Leipzig in that game, and actually played 90 minutes.

The injury was felt after the game, but is is not an injury that will keep Nkunku out for an extended amount of time, which is positive news for Chelsea in terms of their aspirations to sign the French forward.

Chelsea are progressing in their Nkunku negotiations.

Nkunku is expected to be back and ready to play for Leipzig for their game against Augsburg next Saturday. 

Chelsea are progressing in their bid to sign Nkunku, and have been handed a boost by this injury not being anything long term.

