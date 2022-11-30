Skip to main content
Report: Christopher Nkunku Will Be A Chelsea Player Next June

IMAGO / Eibner

Christopher Nkunku will become a Chelsea player next June.

The saga of Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea is finally over, and the player will become a Blue next June when he can officially play for Chelsea. Nkunku will remain Leipzig until then.

It is the exact same deal as Liverpool done with Naby Keita, and Nkunku will come into the Chelsea side in June when the current season with Leipzig ends, and the transfer window opens.

Chelsea have finally gotten their man, and Todd Boehly has his marquee signing.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Christopher Nkunku will become a Chelsea player next June, as everything regarding the deal is done. Nkunku will be a Blue.

The deal has been ongoing for weeks as both clubs tried to work out the best deal for both, and they have finally came to an agreement.

Chelsea will be paying higher than the £60million release clause for Nkunku, as they wanted to ensure no other club could swoop in and take the player away from them.

Nkunku has already completed a medical at Chelsea in Frankfurt in the summer, and all that is left now is for Chelsea to officially announce him as a new player.

The French forward is currently injured, an Chelsea have helped with his recovery process. The injury never put any doubt on the deal happening.

Chelsea have gotten their man. Christopher Nkunku will join Chelsea next June!

