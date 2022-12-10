Report: Christopher Nkunku Will Play For Chelsea In 2023

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Christopher Nkunku, but have not yet made the deal official. This has prompted some signals of worry among the Chelsea fan base. Them worries have been put to bed with recent reports.

Nkunku has agreed personal terms and done a medical at Chelsea which took place in August in Frankfurt, and all that was left was for Chelsea and Leipzig to come to an agreement.

They have come to an agreement, and all that is left is the final touches.

Christopher Nkunku will be a Chelsea player in 2023. IMAGO / Nordphoto

According to2 Fabrizio Romano, Christopher Nkunku will play for Chelsea in 2023, as he urges Chelsea fans not to worry about the fact the deal has not been officially announced.

The Nkunku deal got the Here We Go from Romano last week, but has not be announced by Chelsea as of yet. The final touches are being put on the deal.

Chelsea will sign Nkunku, but he will not sign for the club until June. The French forward is still injured after picking one up that ruled him out of the World Cup.

Christopher Nkunku's deal to join Chelsea is done. IMAGO / Eibner

It is an important signing for Chelsea, and will make the club back a lot of money in commercial sales when it is officially announced.

No need to worry for Chelsea fans in terms of the Nkunku deal, and he will definitely be a Chelsea player in 2023.

