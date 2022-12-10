Skip to main content
Report: Christopher Nkunku Will Play For Chelsea In 2023

IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

Report: Christopher Nkunku Will Play For Chelsea In 2023

Christopher Nkunku will be a Chelsea player in 2023.

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Christopher Nkunku, but have not yet made the deal official. This has prompted some signals of worry among the Chelsea fan base. Them worries have been put to bed with recent reports.

Nkunku has agreed personal terms and done a medical at Chelsea which took place in August in Frankfurt, and all that was left was for Chelsea and Leipzig to come to an agreement.

They have come to an agreement, and all that is left is the final touches.

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku will be a Chelsea player in 2023.

According to2 Fabrizio Romano, Christopher Nkunku will play for Chelsea in 2023, as he urges Chelsea fans not to worry about the fact the deal has not been officially announced.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Nkunku deal got the Here We Go from Romano last week, but has not be announced by Chelsea as of yet. The final touches are being put on the deal.

Chelsea will sign Nkunku, but he will not sign for the club until June. The French forward is still injured after picking one up that ruled him out of the World Cup.

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku's deal to join Chelsea is done.

It is an important signing for Chelsea, and will make the club back a lot of money in commercial sales when it is officially announced.

No need to worry for Chelsea fans in terms of the Nkunku deal, and he will definitely be a Chelsea player in 2023.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Morocco
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Morocco Shock Portugal To Reach Semi-Final

By Dylan McBennett
Joao Felix
Transfer News

Report: Jorge Mendes Holding Talks With Chelsea Over Joao Felix

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea Future Remains Open

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante Would Like A Move To Barcelona

By Dylan McBennett
Reece James
Transfer News

Report: Reece James Returns To Full Training For Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: Where To Watch Morocco vs Portugal

By Dylan McBennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Preparing €90million Bid For RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Lead The Race For Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries

By Dylan McBennett