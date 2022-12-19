Skip to main content
Report: Christopher Vivell 'Could Be' Announced This Week

IMAGO / Sportimage

Report: Christopher Vivell 'Could Be' Announced This Week

Christopher Vivell could be in line for being announced as Chelsea's new technical director.

If recent reports are to be believed, Todd Boehly is finally closing in on the announcement of his club's new technical director. Reputable journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed there is a possibility Christopher Vivell could be announced this week. 

Everything would have to go right for this to occur but the contracts have been drawn up and signed and the German has now been approved for a work visa within the UK, something that has held this appointment up.

Christopher Vivell
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Plettenberg also claims that Vivell should begin his work as Chelsea's technical director in time for the upcoming January transfer window, in which the club's new transfer strategy will begin to take place. 

The 36-year-old has spent several years operating within the Red Bull multi-club system, which appealed to Boehly as he desires to create a similar multi-club environment for Chelsea. Exciting times are on the horizon for the Blues. 

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Memphis Depay
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Look For A Loan Striker In January

By Dylan McBennett
Malang Sarr
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Defender Malang Sarr Could Leave Monaco In January

By Dylan McBennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Really Like Chelsea Target Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Jhon Duran
Transfer News

Report: Benfica Join Race For Chelsea Target Jhon Duran

By Dylan McBennett
Malang Sarr
Transfer News

'We Will Work On It' - Malang Sarr's Agent On Future

By Stephen Smith
Denis Zakaria
Media

'I'm Still Positive' - Denis Zakaria On Future

By Stephen Smith
Alejandro Garnacho
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Attempted To Sign Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: N'Golo Kante Is Likely To Leave Chelsea In June

By Dylan McBennett