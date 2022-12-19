Report: Christopher Vivell 'Could Be' Announced This Week

If recent reports are to be believed, Todd Boehly is finally closing in on the announcement of his club's new technical director. Reputable journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed there is a possibility Christopher Vivell could be announced this week.

Everything would have to go right for this to occur but the contracts have been drawn up and signed and the German has now been approved for a work visa within the UK, something that has held this appointment up.

IMAGO / motivio

Plettenberg also claims that Vivell should begin his work as Chelsea's technical director in time for the upcoming January transfer window, in which the club's new transfer strategy will begin to take place.

The 36-year-old has spent several years operating within the Red Bull multi-club system, which appealed to Boehly as he desires to create a similar multi-club environment for Chelsea. Exciting times are on the horizon for the Blues.

