Report: Christopher Vivell On The Verge Of Becoming New Chelsea Director

Chelsea have been chasing the signature of former RB Leipzig director Christopher Vivell since even before he left Leipzig in October. The deal is finally nearing completion.

Todd Boehly is transforming Chelsea behind the scenes, and Christopher Vivell was always a person Boehly wanted to become part of the revolution. The American looks to have got his wish.

Christopher Vivell is now very close to becoming a new technical director at Chelsea.

Christopher Vivell is close to becoming Chelsea's new technical director. IMAGO / motivio

According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports Germany, Christopher Vivell is now on the verge of becoming the new technical director at Chelsea, with the deal now nearing completion.

The deal is down to its final stages, and Todd Boehly has been pushing for get Vivell. The role he is taking at Chelsea will be similar to the one he had at Leipzig.

Vivell will be in charge of handling transfers and planning the squad and more at Chelsea, as Todd Boehly looks to help the club rise back into the elite in the next few years.

It is a top appointment for Chelsea, and one of many Boehly has made in the last few weeks. Vivell joins Joe Shields, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, and there is expected to be more hired soon.

A significant appointment for Chelsea with Vivell being highly rated from his time at Leipzig, and it is an exciting time to be a Chelsea fan.

