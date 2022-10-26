Report: Christopher Vivell To Chelsea In Final Stages

Chelsea are continuing their revolution, and are now very close to appointing yet another director at the club. Joe Shields deal is 100% completed and expected to be announced soon.

Laurence Stewart was announced this morning by the club, and he is expected to be a technical director and in charge of global affairs at the club. Chelsea are continuing a massive revamp after a lot of their old backroom staff left the club.

Christopher Vivell's deal to Chelsea is now very close to nearing completion.

Chelsea are close to appointing Christopher Vivell. IMAGO / motivio

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are now in the final stages of talks to complete the deal to bring Christopher Vivell into the club as a new technical director.

Vivell is now expected to join soon and will be part of a new list of backroom staff Todd Boehly is strengthening the clubs infrastructure with. Laurence Stewart was announced this morning, and Joe Shields is expected to be announced very soon with the deal in it's final stages.

Todd Boehly is expected to stay on as sporting director at the club until the club find a suitable replacement to join. Michael Edwards was an option, but he is not ready to come back to football at the moment.

Rumours Edwards was set to join Manchester United are premature and false for the moment, but Chelsea will keep an eye on the interest from United in the ex-Liverpool director.

Read More Chelsea Stories