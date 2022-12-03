Report: Christopher Vivell To Chelsea Is Not Completed Yet

Christopher Vivell has been a director Chelsea have been chasing for a long time, and they are now closing in on the signing of the German. But it is not done yet.

The deal is in it's final stages, but there is still smaller details left to be completed before the former Leipzig director can sign for Chelsea.

Leipzig are now reported to want a fee from Chelsea too, which may have complicated the process.

Christopher Vivell to Chelsea is not completed yet. IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports Germany, Christopher Vivell to Chelsea is not yet completed, but both clubs are optimistic that the deal will happen in the end.

There is final details still to be completed and agreed in the deal, but Chelsea are confident Vivell will eventually become their new director, as Todd Boehly continues his rebuild behind the scenes at Chelsea.

A final agreement is not expected in the next few days, but it is expected to happen eventually. Leipzig wants a transfer fee from Chelsea, which is something that may have made the process longer.

Chelsea have already appointed Joe Shields, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, and Christopher Vivell is expected to be the next man behind the scenes.

Vivell is very likely to become the new director at Chelsea, and it is now just a waiting game of when the deal will be completed.

