Report: Christopher Vivell Will Be Announced By Chelsea Soon

Chelsea are continuing their revamp of the team behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge and have reportedly wrapped up a deal for Christopher Vivell.

Vivell previously worked at RB Leipzig, and he has been in negotiations to become a director at Chelsea for a number of months now. Chelsea have finally got their man.

It is another addition to the three the club have already employed as parts of their brand new team after Joe Shields, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

Christopher Vivell is expected be announced by Chelsea soon. IMAGO / motivio

According to Florian Plettenburg of Sky Sports Germany, Christopher Vivell has signed a long term contract at Chelsea and will be announced soon by the club.

Christopher Vivell was sacked by Chelsea in October and has been in negotiations with Chelsea since then and even before the sacking.

Todd Boehly is trying to build an empire at Chelsea behind the scenes and has begun the rebuild by appointing people he believes to be the best in class for their roles and positions.

Vivell is expected to be in charge of recruitment and transfers similar to what he done at Leipzig.

Todd Boehly is expected to stay on as a sporting director for January even though Vivell has done the role in the past at Leipzig. The German has already signed his contract, and all that is needed now is the announcement by Chelsea.

