Report: Claims of Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger Agreeing Four-Year Deal With Juventus Rubbished

Claims that Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger has agreed a four-year deal with Juventus have been rubbished, according to reports.

The German international was rumoured to have agreed a deal with the Italian giants on Saturday morning, after the news was reported by Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Rudiger, who will reach the end of his contract at the close of the current season, has been linked with a number of clubs this year with his departure at times seeming inevitable.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

As reported by Nathan Gissing, Rudiger has not agreed any sort of deal with Juventus despite the news.

Gissing insists that the situation has not changed since the beginning of March, when the journalist tweeted the following:

"Antonio Rudiger's situation is still very open. Toni is happy to stay Chelsea but only if the money is right.

"Man United, Newcastle, PSG, Real Madrid & Juventus are all interested. There are currently no talks between Chelsea and Rudiger’s camp."

Rudiger was heavily linked with Real Madrid at the beginning of the season but, since then, a number of other clubs have also joined the race including, more recently, the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United.

IMAGO / PA Images

While currently linked to a number of top clubs across Europe, the German international is not expected to make a decision on his future until closer to the end of the season and during the summer months.

He has always insisted that he is not against staying at Chelsea, but with the club's current ownership situation making players and fans nervous, a departure from the club could certainly be on the cards.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube