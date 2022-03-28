Skip to main content
Report: Clause in Marc Guehi Contract Could See Chelsea Re-Sign Crystal Palace Star

Ex-Chelsea centre-back Marc Guehi may make a return to his former club sooner than expected after a clause in his contract may allow him to move back this summer, according to reports.

The 21-year-old spent 12 years in Chelsea's youth ranks before making it through to the senior team in 2019.

However, he only made two appearances in a Blues jersey, in the Carabao Cup, before joining Swansea City on loan and later being sold to Crystal Palace.

imago1010286921h

As reported by the Sun journalist, Tom Barclay, via GIVEMESPORT, Guehi has a clause in his contract, which 'kicks in next summer', meaning that Chelsea could rival any prospective bidders for the Eagles centre-back.

“I don’t think they do have a buyback clause," Barclay told GIVEMESPORT.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"My understanding is they have a clause, which kicks in next summer, where if another club makes a bid and it gets accepted then they have the right to match that bid and have it accepted.

“His story at Chelsea might not definitely be over, but it’s not as simple as Tino Livramento, for example, where if they just offer close to £38million, they can get him back.”

imago1010891459h

In 33 appearances so far this season, Guehi has registered a total of four goals for Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace, including one in the FA Cup Quarter-Final that led him to be named in the official 'Team of the Quarter-Final' earlier today.

He also earned himself his first England call-up in their friendly 2-1 win over Switzerland on Saturday. Guehi played 90 minutes in a back three alongside Conor Coady and Ben White.

