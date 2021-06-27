Report: Livramento Attracting Serious Interest

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Clubs Showing Interest in Livramento

The talented youngster could be set to leave Chelsea this summer.
Chelsea Academy Player of the Year Tino Livramento is attracting interest from top European and Premier League clubs this summer, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea trying to convince the wing-back to extend his deal.

According to Goal, RB Leipzig, Southampton and Brighton have joined the race for Livramento.

The youngster is attracting serious attention

The youngster is attracting serious attention

Aston Villa are also interested in signing the Chelsea youngster.

It was previously reported that AC Milan had enquired about about the possibility of taking Livramento on loan, after Fikayo Tomori departed for the San Siro.

Winning the prestigious youth player of the year award has put Livramento in the same bracket as Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour, Conor Gallagher, Tomori, Reece James and Dominic Solanke - who have all gone on to make Premier League appareances at Chelsea.

Livramento has been involved in first team training this season

Livramento has been involved in first team training this season

A move for Livramento has been made less likely with Chelsea failing to secure the signing of Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi, who opted to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Blues could turn to Wolves' Adama Traore as an alternative to Hakimi, which would limit Livramento's game time next season.

Chelsea will have to offload players this summer as they chase 'dream signing' Erling Haaland.

The Blues have also been linked with Tottenham's Harry Kane and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku.

