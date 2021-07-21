Report: Chelsea Swap Deal for €90M rated Kingsley Coman is Unlikely

The deal is unlikely to happen this summer.

A potential swap deal involving Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kingsley Coman is 'very unlikely' despite Chelsea's interest in the Bayern Munich winger, according to reports.

The France international has previously been linked with the Blues and has a €90 million asking price.

As per Sky Sports News via iMiaSanMia, the proposed swap deal is very unlikely at the moment as the German club want to keep the Frenchman.

Chelsea were looking into the feasibility of making a swap deal for Coman happen, with Hudson-Odoi being proposed to the Germans.

However, Bayern Munich are looking to keep Coman this summer, who is part of new boss Julian Nagelsman's plans.

The winger has attracted much Premier League interest with Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all monitioring the situation, however with United signing Jadon Sancho they are unlikely to move for the Munich star.

Thomas Tuchel is said to be a big fan of Coman, a player that he 'admires' and the Blues hierarchy could be set to back the German with the signing if a deal can be struck.

It was reported that the Chelsea board would like to include Hudson-Odoi in the deal as the player is not part of Thomas Tuchel's plans for the coming season.

However, the Chelsea youngster is 'determined to stay at the club' this summer as he looks to impress Tuchel in pre-season ahead of the Blues' Champions League defence next season.

