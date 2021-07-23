Report: Chelsea's Conor Gallagher has 'Held Talks' With Crystal Palace and Leeds United Over Potential Loan Moves

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has held talks with Crystal Palace boss Patrick Viera and Leeds United over a Premier League loan move, as per reports.

The 21-year old is doing his best to impress Thomas Tuchel in Chelsea's pre-season training after a loan spell at West Brom.

According to Football.London, Gallagher has held talks with the two Premier League clubs ahead of the new season.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The midfielder has also been linked with a loan move to Newcastle United.

Gallagher impressed during his time with the Baggies, despite their relegation to the Championship.

Gallagher is hoping to stay at Chelsea to prove himself in the first-team but that hasn't stopped the Eagles and Leeds considering a move to land the player who they have watched develop in recent seasons.

The 21-year-old will get the final choice of which club he moves to if he is to spend the season away from Chelsea.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

What Conor Gallagher said in March on his Premier League experience

"Everyone throughout their careers has a lot of tough moments. You experience losing and things like that and you improve. We as young players, no matter what, will get experience from it

"I was excited to play in the Premier League after a step up from Championship last season. I’ve loved every minute of it. Hopefully I'll keep developing and improving. It’s been a tough season for West Brom so far, so doing the dirty side of the game, the importance of work off the ball [is important].

"Premier League quality will punish you if you switch off, so you need to be concentrated and focused. I know people have other views on players going on loan and I’ve been at three different teams, but it’s three different experiences and teams with [different] styles, different managers and players.

"I’ve learnt a lot already in two years. Hopefully I can continue to learn as a player."



