Report: Conor Gallagher Could Leave Chelsea This Month

Conor Gallagher could leave Chelsea this month, but the club would have to sign a midfielder before the end of the window. There is interest in Gallagher from inside the Premier League.

The plan is for Chelsea to sign a midfielder before the window closes and they are currently working internally on doing that. Contacts are ongoing with various agents as they look to sign the best solution.

If they do find a solution, Conor Gallagher could be free to leave.

According to Simon Phillips, Conor Gallagher could still leave Chelsea this month if the club can sign a midfielder before the deadline.

The reports in Portugal are suggesting Chelsea are launching a late offensive for Enzo Fernandez, and if that was to happen the chance of Conor Gallagher leaving would go up.

Newcastle are one of the clubs with heavy interest in Gallagher, and Crystal Palace also have huge interest and would love to bring the player back to the club.

In terms of guaranteed game time, Crystal Palace would be the more likely of the two clubs that Gallagher would choose to join. Newcastle's midfield may be a bit tougher for him to break into.

All eyes are now on Chelsea and whether they can get a midfielder over the line before the window closes. Discussions are underway and although nothing concrete has happened yet, it's expected to in the next day or two.

