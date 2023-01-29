Skip to main content
Report: Conor Gallagher Could Leave Chelsea This Month

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Conor Gallagher Could Leave Chelsea This Month

Conor Gallagher still has chances to leave Chelsea before the end of the month if the club sign another midfielder.

Conor Gallagher could leave Chelsea this month, but the club would have to sign a midfielder before the end of the window. There is interest in Gallagher from inside the Premier League.

The plan is for Chelsea to sign a midfielder before the window closes and they are currently working internally on doing that. Contacts are ongoing with various agents as they look to sign the best solution.

If they do find a solution, Conor Gallagher could be free to leave.

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher could leave Chelsea this month.

According to Simon Phillips, Conor Gallagher could still leave Chelsea this month if the club can sign a midfielder before the deadline.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The reports in Portugal are suggesting Chelsea are launching a late offensive for Enzo Fernandez, and if that was to happen the chance of Conor Gallagher leaving would go up.

Newcastle are one of the clubs with heavy interest in Gallagher, and Crystal Palace also have huge interest and would love to bring the player back to the club.

Conor Gallagher

Newcastle and Crystal Palace are interested in Conor Gallagher.

In terms of guaranteed game time, Crystal Palace would be the more likely of the two clubs that Gallagher would choose to join. Newcastle's midfield may be a bit tougher for him to break into.

All eyes are now on Chelsea and whether they can get a midfielder over the line before the window closes. Discussions are underway and although nothing concrete has happened yet, it's expected to in the next day or two.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Announce Signing Of Malo Gusto

By Dylan McBennett
Enzo Fernandez
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea To Try Again For Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
Aleix Garcia
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Keeping An Eye On Aleix Garcia

By Dylan McBennett
Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Exploring Options In Midfield

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal To Bid Again For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Malo Gusto Has Completed His Chelsea Medical

By Dylan McBennett
Sander Berge
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Move For Sander Berge This Month

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Brighton Still Refuse To Sell Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo

By Dylan McBennett