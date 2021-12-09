Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Report: Conor Gallagher 'Not Expecting' to Return to Chelsea Next Month

Author:

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher is not expected to return to the club in January, according to reports. 

The Blues midfielder is currently on loan at fellow Premier League and London side Crystal Palace where he has highly impressed under the management of Patrick Vieira. 

However despite his parent club struggling with injuries as of late, particularly in the midfield areas, it looks as though he will remain at Selhurst Park until the end of the season. 

imago1008153111h

According to Football.London, the 21-year-old is 'not expecting' a return to west London in the January transfer window.

Chelsea do have the chance to recall him, but it is more likely he will remain in the south of the capital until the start of next season.

In 15 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles Gallagher has scored four and assisted three, and has proved to be one of their most crucial players during the campaign so far.

Football.London have been told that if he was asked to he would return to Stamford Bridge, but he doesn't expect to do so and will continue his development on loan at Palace.

imago1008280771h

Chelsea have been hit with injuries in recent weeks, with only 17 first team players being fit for their 3-3 draw against Zenit on Wednesday.

N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho have all been struggling for fitness with Ruben Loftus-Cheek also suffering a knock before their Champions League game, adding to the list of injuries Thomas Tuchel's side have heading into the busy festive period.

imago1008374195h
