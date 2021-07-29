Report: Conor Gallagher Opts to Join Crystal Palace on Loan Amid Leeds and Newcastle Interest

Conor Gallagher has chosen to join Crystal Palace for the 2021/22 season, according to reports.

The 21-year-old spent the season on loan in the Premier League last season with West Brom, and is set to go on a second successive top-flight loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

Gallagher has been the subject of interest from Palace, Leeds United and Newcastle United this summer.

And as per Tom Barclay of the Sun, the Blues midfielder has made a decision over his future.

Gallagher played 90 minutes for Chelsea on Tuesday night during their 2-1 win over Bournemouth in pre-season at the Vitality Stadium - the only Blues player to complete the full match.

But he will now head out on loan and will join the Eagles, making the short trip across London. Gallagher will also join Marc Guehi who left Chelsea earlier this month on a permanent move to Crystal Palace.

Tuchel confirmed on Tuesday night following the comeback against the Cherries that many would likely be sold or leave the club on loan.

"We need these games to analyse and judge our players and to make decisions about the best next steps for them. There is now a training group of 28 or 29 in training which is huge.

"We have more coming back in the near future so we have to make decisions and it’s good to learn during matches because we need to judge them on a fair basis and impressions on games, this is better than in training."

