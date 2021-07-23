Report: Chelsea's Conor Gallagher Stance Revealed Amid Crystal Palace and Leeds United

Conor Gallagher's stance regarding another Premier League loan move has been revealed as Crystal Palace and Leeds United are interested in taking the midfielder on loan, according to reports.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at West Bromwihc Albion, where he impressed despite the Baggies' relegation.

As per Football.London, Gallagher wants to play regular football next season.

The midfielder does not want to be sitting on the Chelsea bench after playing so many games for West Brom last season.

Speaking during pre-season, Gallagher said: "You always want to work with the best and obviously there’s some great players here in training.

"That only helps me improve, to train with such good players. Even though it’s only been a few days so far, I feel like it’s helped me a lot so that’s been good."

The Blues do not want to sell Gallagher as they see several academy graduates depart the club this summer.

This is a blow for the Eagles who are interested in signing Conor Gallagher for £15 million this summer

It was previously reported that Newcastle were interested in bringing Gallagher to Tyneside, whilst Crystal Palace have shown 'persistent interest' in the midfielder, but Chelsea will only let the midfielder leave on loan this summer after losing several academy graduates already.

It was previously reported that Gallagher is hoping to stay at Chelsea to prove himself in the first-team as Thomas Tuchel looks at his squad in pre-season, however the 21-year-old could settle for a Premier League loan move.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube