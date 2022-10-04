Report: Conor Gallagher Was Never Close To Leaving Chelsea This Summer

Conor Gallagher was the hero for Chelsea and new manager Graham Potter on Saturday in the Premier League, as his beautiful goal won all three points for Chelsea. The player scored against his old club Crystal Palace, and it has now been revealed he was never close to rejoining them this summer.

Gallagher had a successful period on loan last season at Palace, and many felt he would leave Chelsea in search of new adventures this summer. Leaving Chelsea may have offered more game time, but he is settling in fine thus far.

He was never close to leaving, and is set to be pivotal player this season.

Conor Gallagher in action for Chelsea. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

According to Fabrizio Romano, Conor Gallagher was never close to leaving Chelsea this summer despite rumours suggesting he would move away from the club and possibly rejoin Palace.

Palace of course wanted Gallagher back after his successful season, but Chelsea never wanted to let the midfielder leave the club and rejected to approaches.

Speaking on Gallagher's situation, Fabrizio Romano revealed ex-manager Thomas Tuchel was important in the decision to keep Conor Gallagher.

Conor Gallagher was never close to leaving Chelsea.e IMAGO / PA Images

"In all honesty, it was never close because Chelsea, and also Thomas Tuchel, decided to keep Gallagher at the club this summer. They had many approaches from Palace, Newcastle but never anything close or advanced as Gallagher was also happy to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea".

Gallagher is now becoming an important player for Chelsea, and looks set to start tomorrow against AC Milan.

Read More Chelsea Stories