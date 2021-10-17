Report: Contact Made Between Chelsea & Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea are believed to have made contact with Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to reports.

The Blues are keen to bolster their defensive options and a transfer could be a possibility next summer.

He has entered his third season at the Italian giants, joining from Ajax in the summer of 2019.

According to Calciomercato, de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola has made contact with Chelsea over a potential move.

The report also suggests that the same has been done with the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City.

However, the outlet says that a move for the Dutch defender won't be easy as the player has a release clause of around €150 million.

His suitors are also reportedly not willing "to grant discounts for their jewel", which is unsurprising given the talent he possesses.

Although a move for de Ligt could be expensive for the Blues, they will need to recruit a new top centre-back ahead of next season.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva could all leave the club next summer upon the expiration of their current contracts.

Christensen is believed to be close to signing a new deal, and reports on Rudiger have been mixed in recent weeks.

De Ligt has made 83 appearances so far for Juventus, including six goals to his name.

He also featured against Chelsea in their Champions League tie in Turin at the end of September.

The hosts were 1-0 victors in a relatively close game and Juventus now sit at the top of the group.

