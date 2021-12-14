Report: Contract Agreement Between Rudiger And Chelsea Still 'Far From Being Reached'

Chelsea and German defender Antonio Rudiger are currently in contract extension talks for the first time in months, but an agreement is still 'far from being reached', according to reports.

The 28-year-old comes to the end of his contract at the end of the 2021/22 season and his signature is being sought after by a number of clubs.

Possible suitors include the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, among others.

IMAGO / Colorsport

As per Fabrizio Romano, Rudiger has re-entered into contract talks with Chelsea for the first time in months.

It was previously reported that the German international asked for more money than the Blues were willing to pay, requesting £200,000 a week (£60,000 more than Chelsea previously offered).

As a result, it looked increasingly likely that Rudiger would leave the club at the end of the season, with Real Madrid supposedly winning the race.

The Spanish side are looking at signing him as a free agent at the end of the season.

Romano also reports that Bayern Munich have no plans to accomodate Rudiger's healthy salary, as things stand, and that Tottenham are not in the race for the centre-back, as was previously reported.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It is also believed that Barcelona are interested in the Blues centre-back as well as Cesar Azpilicueta, with both players' contracts expiring in the summer of 2022.

The pair have been crucial to Chelsea's Champions League winning defence in recent years, but both appear to be struggling to come to an agreement with the west London side over contract extensions.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube