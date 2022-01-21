Report: Contract Talks Between Rudiger and Chelsea in 'Greater Harmony' as Real Madrid Ruled Out as an Option

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is back in talks with Chelsea over a contract extension and it appears the two parties are now in 'greater harmony', according to reports.

The German international is out of contract at the end of the season and his departure from the west London club had been speculated for months.

However, it appears the player is now back on good terms at Stamford Bridge and is working towards signing an extension to his current contract.

IMAGO / PA Images

As reported by MARCA, Rudiger is back in talks with his club and the two parties are working towards an agreement.

However, the Blues still face tough competition from the likes of Manchester united, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, who are all hot on Rudiger's tale.

The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a potential move to Real Madrid at the beginning of the season, however it appears that Carlo Ancelotti's club are no longer an option for Rudiger, as talks between player and club never really took off.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Blues centre-back was originally rather offended by his club's first contract offer of £140,000-per-week, as it would still leave him outside the top 10 highest earners at Stamford Bridge.

Rudiger reportedly was asking for £200,000-per-week, which Chelsea were reluctant to say yes to.

It seems however, that either player or club have since changed their tune, or they are willing to work on some sort of compromise that would allow him to stay and fight for the west London side.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube