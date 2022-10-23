Report: Could Chelsea Move For Wilfried Zaha Next Summer?
Chelsea lack quality on the wings, that much is clear at the moment. Raheem Sterling is a top class player, but he can't do it alone right now. Wilfried Zaha is one of the most talented wingers in the league, and Chelsea could take advantage of his current contract situation
Zaha is out of contract at Palace next summer, and Chelsea have had interest in his signature in the past. A free agent signing of that quality is a no brainer for Chelsea, especially one with proven quality in the league.
Zaha has scored six Premier League goals this season, more than any player in the Chelsea squad.
David Ornstein recently spoke on the Wilfried Zaha situation, stating that the player is likely to hold out on a new contract at Palace to try and play Champions League football for the first time in his career.
A new contract at Palace would see Zaha into the twilight of his career, and at his age, this may be the last chance he gets to play in the Champions League.
Chelsea would be signing a Premier League proven goal scorer for a low risk fee, it is certainly something the club could and should look to explore in the summer.
For years Zaha has been teased to move to a big six club, and this summer coming could finally be the time we see it happen.
