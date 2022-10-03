Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Allowed To Leave In January Amid Chelsea Interest

The rumours that circulated around the reason Thomas Tuchel was sacked this season involved Cristiano Ronaldo. Todd Boehly was interested in bringing the iconic player in to solve Chelsea's striker problem, but Thomas Tuchel reportedly disagreed.

Ronaldo is now reportedly allowed to leave Manchester United in January after he is becoming the lowest striker on the pecking order at the club. He was an unused sub in Manchester United 6-3 defeat to Manchester City yesterday, with Anthony Martial being preferred.

The player is now allowed to leave in January, and could that prompt Todd Boehly to renew his interest?

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly allowed to leave Manchester United in January. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to the Telegraph, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be allowed leave Manchester United in January. The striker is cutting a frustrated figure on the sideline at the club, and they are now prepared to allow him to leave.

It will benefit both parties if Ronaldo leaves United. The wage bill will be significantly cleared, and Ronaldo will get a chance at a swansong end to his career in better circumstances.

Chelsea could renew interest in Cristiano Ronaldo. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Todd Boehly may renew interest in the player, as it is well documented the American owner wanted Ronald at the club during the summer. The belief is that Thomas Tuchel disagreed, which prompted a fall-out between manager and owner.

Roy Keane last night stated he knew for a fact Cristiano Ronaldo had a club that wanted to sign him, whether that club was Chelsea will become evident in the coming weeks.

