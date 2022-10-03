Skip to main content
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Allowed To Leave In January Amid Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Colorsport

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Allowed To Leave In January Amid Chelsea Interest

Manchester United's iconic striker Cristiano Ronaldo will be allowed to leave the club in January, amid summer interest from Chelsea.

The rumours that circulated around the reason Thomas Tuchel was sacked this season involved Cristiano Ronaldo. Todd Boehly was interested in bringing the iconic player in to solve Chelsea's striker problem, but Thomas Tuchel reportedly disagreed.

Ronaldo is now reportedly allowed to leave Manchester United in January after he is becoming the lowest striker on the pecking order at the club. He was an unused sub in Manchester United 6-3 defeat to Manchester City yesterday, with Anthony Martial being preferred.

The player is now allowed to leave in January, and could that prompt Todd Boehly to renew his interest?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly allowed to leave Manchester United in January.

According to the Telegraph, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be allowed leave Manchester United in January. The striker is cutting a frustrated figure on the sideline at the club, and they are now prepared to allow him to leave.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It will benefit both parties if Ronaldo leaves United. The wage bill will be significantly cleared, and Ronaldo will get a chance at a swansong end to his career in better circumstances.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea could renew interest in Cristiano Ronaldo.

Todd Boehly may renew interest in the player, as it is well documented the American owner wanted Ronald at the club during the summer. The belief is that Thomas Tuchel disagreed, which prompted a fall-out between manager and owner.

Roy Keane last night stated he knew for a fact Cristiano Ronaldo had a club that wanted to sign him, whether that club was Chelsea will become evident in the coming weeks.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Jhon Duran
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea And Liverpool Interested In Jhon Duran From Chicago Fire

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Hakim Ziyech Being Considered For A January By AC Milan

By Luka Foley
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is In Final Stages

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is Not A Done Deal

By Melissa Edwards
Marc Cucurella vs West Ham
News

Report: Chelsea's Marc Cucurella Leaves Hospital After Illness

By Melissa Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Speaks Ahead Chelsea's Champions League Clash Against AC Milan

By Connor Dossi-White
Chelsea women celebrating vs Paris Saint-Germain
News

Chelsea Women UEFA Champions League Group Confirmed

By Melissa Edwards
Edouard Mendy and Kepa
News

Chelsea To Assess Goalkeeping Situation In Lead Up To The New Year

By Luka Foley