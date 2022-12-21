Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Continues Talks With Al Nassr Amid Chelsea Interest

Cristiano Ronaldo's future is still up in the air, but he has reportedly continued talks with Al Nassr. The Saudi Arabian club have an offer on the table for the former Manchester United striker.

There is interest from Chelsea in Ronaldo, but how heavy that interest currently is will be another question. It could become more clearer in the aftermath to these talks in Saudi Arabia.

Al Nassr are growing in confidence that a deal could potentially happen.

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Saudi Arabia for talks with Al Nassr. IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

As reported by Ben Jacobs, there has been post World Cup contact between Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr over a potential move to the Saudi Arabian club.

Todd Boehly has well documented interest in Ronaldo and would love to bring him to Chelsea, and a free transfer at this stage would make a lot of sense for the club at the club.

Al Nassr have an extremely lucrative offer on the table for Ronaldo and do have confidence that Ronaldo could accept the deal.

The Portuguese striker is waiting for European clubs to make an approach for him, but is willing to listen to what Al Nassr have to say. It could signal the end of an era if he does accept the deal.

Chelsea will be paying attention to what's happening with Ronaldo, but at this moment in time Ronaldo looks closer to Al Nassr.

