Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped By Manchester United For Chelsea Game

Chelsea will not have to face Cristiano Ronaldo in the Manchester United team on Saturday, as he has been dropped by the club for a breach in disciplinary. The Portuguese forward refused to come on as a sub against Tottenham last night, and has now been punished by the club.

Erik Ten Hag has put down a marker, and Ronaldo will not play against Chelsea on Saturday, nor will he train for the days coming up to the clash with the rest of his team-mates.

It is a sad day in terms of Ronaldo's career at United.

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on for Manchester United yesterday. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Manchester United announced earlier today that Ronaldo would not be part of the squad, and news broke that he had refused to come on a substitute. Ronaldo left the ground early, while the game was still ongoing.

Erik Ten Hag has now laid down a marker at the club, that no player, not even Cristiano Ronaldo is bigger than the club.

Chelsea will now not have to include Ronaldo in their match day plans for Saturday's game, which could be more dangerous for Graham Potter's side. Manchester United have been brilliant with Marcus Rashford down the middle this season, and have taken some big scalps along the way.

It is not known whether Ronaldo will play for the club again before the World Cup, and it looks more likely than ever that he will leave in January.

