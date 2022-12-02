Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Interested In A Move To Chelsea
Cristiano Ronaldo has been a free agent for about a week and a half now, and there has been a lot of rumors about where the iconic striker could end up.
Saudi Arabia have made an offer to the striker, one which he is considering, but there has always been interest from Chelsea, or Todd Boehly in particular.
Ronaldo is reportedly interested in the possibility of joining Chelsea.
According to Daniele Longo of Calcio Mercato in Italy, Cristiano Ronaldo is tempted by a move to Chelsea in the coming months.
Champions League football has to be a factor in Ronaldo's decision-making process, and that is something Saudi Arabia cannot offer him.
It may come down to a choice between money and legacy for Ronaldo, and if Chelsea do show concrete interest, it would be a surprise to see him not join.
Todd Boehly has well documented interest in Ronaldo, as he wants to sign a commercial juggernaut for Chelsea. There is no bigger commercial player than Ronaldo.
Graham Potter may not want the signing of Ronaldo, as a personality like the Portugal striker may ruin what the Chelsea boss is trying to implement.
Ronaldo's decision is expected to be made after the World Cup and will be an interesting period for Chelsea.
The player is intrigued by the chance of a Chelsea move, and it's certainly something to keep an eye on.
