Skip to main content
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer 'Complicated'

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer 'Complicated'

A Chelsea move for Cristiano Ronaldo is not seen as realistic by reporters.

Following the news of the termination of his Manchester United contract, it was only a matter of time until Chelsea was linked to Cristiano Ronaldo. This move has been scuppered by reports in the past and was once again almost immediately. 

Ben Jacobs has reported on this move and the past and offered an update on Tuesday following this monumental news breaking. Jacobs claims that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly does see the appeal of bringing in Ronaldo, especially on a free transfer, but it is 'complicated'.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Like his predecessor Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter is said to not be convinced by the idea of bringing the 37-year-old in, following his frankly destructive second spell at Old Trafford. Potter is attempting to rebuild the squad and adding Ronaldo to it would be questionable.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The striker does not yet have a club lined up for himself but his super-agent Jorge Mendes is expected to hold meetings with potential landing spots, including Chelsea. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

For this move to happen, there would need to be either a U-turn by Potter or an exertion of authority by Boehly, two things that are unlikely to happen. 

It is expected that reports will continue to emerge from various outlets regarding Ronaldo and Chelsea but they seem to be without basis, according to Ben Jacobs. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Declan Rice
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Declan Rice

By Stephen Smith
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Not Favorites' For Jude Bellingham

By Stephen Smith
World Cup Logo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Where To Watch: Belgium Vs Canada

By Luka Foley
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Leandro Trossard Remains An Option For Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Not Interested In Signing Denis Zakaria Permanently

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interest Could Turn Head Of Rafael Leao

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea May Look To Sign A Winger In January

By Dylan McBennett
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Hakim Ziyech And Christian Pulisic Wanted By Two Italian Clubs

By Dylan McBennett