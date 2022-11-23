Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer 'Complicated'

Following the news of the termination of his Manchester United contract, it was only a matter of time until Chelsea was linked to Cristiano Ronaldo. This move has been scuppered by reports in the past and was once again almost immediately.

Ben Jacobs has reported on this move and the past and offered an update on Tuesday following this monumental news breaking. Jacobs claims that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly does see the appeal of bringing in Ronaldo, especially on a free transfer, but it is 'complicated'.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Like his predecessor Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter is said to not be convinced by the idea of bringing the 37-year-old in, following his frankly destructive second spell at Old Trafford. Potter is attempting to rebuild the squad and adding Ronaldo to it would be questionable.

The striker does not yet have a club lined up for himself but his super-agent Jorge Mendes is expected to hold meetings with potential landing spots, including Chelsea.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

For this move to happen, there would need to be either a U-turn by Potter or an exertion of authority by Boehly, two things that are unlikely to happen.

It is expected that reports will continue to emerge from various outlets regarding Ronaldo and Chelsea but they seem to be without basis, according to Ben Jacobs.

