Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Undecided On Future Amid Chelsea Interest

Cristiano Ronaldo has not agreed to join Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr as of yet, but that offer is very much a real one and it is still on the table.

The Portuguese striker is yet to make a decision on his future, and Chelsea do have interest in signing Ronaldo and have since the summer. Todd Boehly has refused to rule out a move.

With the forward situation a bit bleak at the club, could Ronaldo be a target in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo is undecided on his future. IMAGO / Agencia MexSport

According to Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo is still undecided on his future after leaving Manchester United. The player is awaiting moves from European clubs.

Champions League football is likely to be the key for Ronaldo, and Chelsea can offer him that. The chance to possibly win the trophy with a third club may really appeal to Ronaldo.

Graham Potter is not said to be entirely keen on the thoughts of Ronaldo joining, but it is something that interests Todd Boehly. Thomas Tuchel refused to get drawn into Ronaldo talk, and he paid the price with his job in the end.

There is still an offer on the table for Ronaldo from Saudi Arabia, with Al Nassr awaiting an answer from the Portugal striker.

It is expected Ronaldo's future will be sorted swiftly after the World Cup, with a player of that stature not likely to want to sit idle with no club.

