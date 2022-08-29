Skip to main content

Report: Crystal Palace Bid For Conor Gallagher From Chelsea

A red card against Leicester City hasn't swayed Crystal Palace's pursuit of Conor Gallagher as they prepare an offer worth almost £30m.

Conor Gallagher won the hearts of many Crystal Palace supporters last season, as he completed a successful loan spell with Patrick Viera's side in a very formative year for the youngster. 

The midfielder totaled 11 goals and assists in 34 Premier League appearances for the Eagles, which is almost triple the amount he provided for West Bromwich Albion during the 20/21 campaign. 

However, it has been a difficult task trying to figure out whether Thomas Tuchel sees a place for him in his team, as speculation around a permanent move away continues to grow. 

Conor Gallagher for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Gallagher in action before his sending off versus Leicester City. 

Injuries to Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante have perhaps forced the hands of the German head coach, who didn't hand the 22-year-old a match start until his options began to run out in game week three.  

Crystal Palace Make Cash Bid

Now, the latest report from The Times journalist Gary Jacob has claimed that Palace have made a £27million bid as they intensify their efforts to re-sign Gallagher for good. 

The England international boasts an almost life-long history with Chelsea, having joined the youth ranks at age 8, and it may take a lot to convince him to leave. 

Conor Gallagher celebrating with Wilfried Zaha.

Gallagher celebrating with Wilfried Zaha as they go 1-0 up against Manchester United.

But with Kovacic on the edge of a return and Kante expected back before the turn of October, he may have to take a leap of faith as his eyes focus on playing for a spot in Gareth Southgate's 2022 World Cup squad. 

