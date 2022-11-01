Skip to main content
Report: Crystal Palace Fear Losing Wilfried Zaha Amid Chelsea Interest

Report: Crystal Palace Fear Losing Wilfried Zaha Amid Chelsea Interest

Crystal Palace have fears of losing Wilfried Zaha amid interest from Chelsea.

Wilfried Zaha is a man who has been linked to the top six clubs for as long as he's played in the Premier League. A failed stint at Manchester United wasn't to be the end of the winger, and he has turned into a Crystal Palace legend.

Chelsea are on the hunt for a winger to bolster their attacking options, and a Premier League proven one would certainly tick a lot of boxes in their search. Wilfried Zaha could be an option.

Crystal Palace have some fears they may lose Zaha.

Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace fear they will lose Wilfried Zaha on a free.

According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace fear they could lose Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer, as they players contract runs out next June and he is yet to commit to signing a new one.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Zaha will be eligible to sign for a club on a pre-contract in January, and Palace are fearing he may do just that. The club have managed to keep hold of him against the odds this long, but the Ivory Coast international may feel this is his final chance.

wilfried zaha

Chelsea have an interest in Wilfried Zaha.

Chelsea have interest and may be interested in signing a player like Zaha on a free contract. A Premier League star like Zaha on a free is certainly an enticing offer, and one the blue's may look to do.

It's one to keep an eye on, as Crystal Palace will also try and make him sign a new deal.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Mark Schwarzer Chelsea
News

'The Question Is How Long Will Fans Be Patient' Former Chelsea Goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer Reflects On Thomas Tuchel's Tenure And Assesses Graham Potter's Chances

By Owen Cummings
Mark Schwarzer Chelsea
News

'I Think He Deserves to Be Number One' Former Chelsea Goalkeeper Weighs In On Whether Edouard Mendy Or Kepa Arrizabalaga Should Start

By Owen Cummings
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Want To Sign RB Leipzig Defender Josko Gvardiol Next Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Armando Broja vs Wolves
News

Armando Broja Wants A Chelsea Future To Learn From The Best

By Melissa Edwards
Thomas Tuchel
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Still Suffering After Chelsea Sacking

By Dylan McBennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Make Jude Bellingham A Top Target For Next Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Raheem Sterling v Dinamo Zagreb
Match Coverage

UEFA Champions League: Where To Watch Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: Chelsea Vs Dinamo Zagreb

By Luka Foley