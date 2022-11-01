Report: Crystal Palace Fear Losing Wilfried Zaha Amid Chelsea Interest

Wilfried Zaha is a man who has been linked to the top six clubs for as long as he's played in the Premier League. A failed stint at Manchester United wasn't to be the end of the winger, and he has turned into a Crystal Palace legend.

Chelsea are on the hunt for a winger to bolster their attacking options, and a Premier League proven one would certainly tick a lot of boxes in their search. Wilfried Zaha could be an option.

Crystal Palace have some fears they may lose Zaha.

Crystal Palace fear they will lose Wilfried Zaha on a free. IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace fear they could lose Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer, as they players contract runs out next June and he is yet to commit to signing a new one.

Zaha will be eligible to sign for a club on a pre-contract in January, and Palace are fearing he may do just that. The club have managed to keep hold of him against the odds this long, but the Ivory Coast international may feel this is his final chance.

Chelsea have an interest in Wilfried Zaha. IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea have interest and may be interested in signing a player like Zaha on a free contract. A Premier League star like Zaha on a free is certainly an enticing offer, and one the blue's may look to do.

It's one to keep an eye on, as Crystal Palace will also try and make him sign a new deal.

