Report: Crystal Palace Showing 'Persistent Interest' in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Report: Crystal Palace Have 'Persistent Interest' in Conor Gallagher

The midfielder has long been admired at Selhurst Park.
Author:
Publish date:

There is persistent interest in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher from Crystal Palace, according to reports.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at West Brom and is attracting Premier League interest again this seaason.

As per The Athletic, there is persistent interest from Crystal Palace in the young Chelsea midfielder.

sipa_33490114

The Eagles could make a move to sign Gallagher on loan this summer, adding to their potential acquisition of Chelsea defender Marc Guehi.

It was previously reported that Crystal Palace are interested in signing Conor Gallagher for £15 million this summer.

Gallagher is hoping to stay at Chelsea to prove himself in the first-team but that hasn't stopped the Eagles considering a move to land the player who they have watched develop in recent seasons.

It is believed that Chelsea would be open to letting Gallagher leave on loan once again but nothing will be decided until Thomas Tuchel gets to look at his players during pre-season.

What Conor Gallagher said in March on his Premier League experience

"Everyone throughout their careers has a lot of tough moments. You experience losing and things like that and you improve. We as young players, no matter what, will get experience from it

"I was excited to play in the Premier League after a step up from Championship last season. I’ve loved every minute of it. Hopefully I'll keep developing and improving. It’s been a tough season for West Brom so far, so doing the dirty side of the game, the importance of work off the ball [is important].

sipa_33430344

"Premier League quality will punish you if you switch off, so you need to be concentrated and focused. I know people have other views on players going on loan and I’ve been at three different teams, but it’s three different experiences and teams with [different] styles, different managers and players.

"I’ve learnt a lot already in two years. Hopefully I can continue to learn as a player."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_34026730
News

Report: Callum Hudson-Odoi Rumours Rubbished

sipa_33430425
Transfer News

Report: Crystal Palace Showing 'Persistent Interest' in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher

1003848717
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund Bracing for Big Transfer Bid for Erling Haaland

sipa_32037029
Transfer News

Report: Tammy Abraham Value Revealed Amid Premier League Interest

sipa_31615348
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Olivier Giroud is Undergoing AC Milan Medical Ahead of Italy Move

pjimage (4)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Turn to Romelu Lukaku if Erling Haaland Deal Falls Through

Haaland
Transfer News

Report: Erling Haaland Showing 'No Indication' of Dortmund Departure Despite Chelsea Interest

Tammy cover 2
Transfer News

Report: Arsenal Showing Interest in Chelsea's Tammy Abraham