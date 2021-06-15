Report: Crystal Palace Interested In £15M Move for Conor Gallagher

On the move - will Gallagher stick with Chelsea or twist this summer?

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Conor Gallagher from Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

Gallagher spent the 2020/21 campaign at relegated West Brom and made 30 Premier League appearances, scoring twice and contributing two assists.

But he is now set to return to Chelsea for pre-season and is one of the players expected to be given a chance by Thomas Tuchel to impress and for the German to assess ahead of the new season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Gallagher is hoping to stay at Chelsea to prove himself in the first-team but that hasn't stopped the Eagles considering a move to land the midfielder.

According to the Sun, Palace are plotting a £15 million bid for the 21-year-old this summer.

Palace are currently manager-less following the departure of Roy Hodgson and former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is one of the names linked with the job.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What Conor Gallagher said in March on his Premier League experience

"Everyone throughout their careers has a lot of tough moments. You experience losing and things like that and you improve. We as young players, no matter what, will get experience from it

"I was excited to play in the Premier League after a step up from Championship last season. I’ve loved every minute of it. Hopefully I'll keep developing and improving. It’s been a tough season for West Brom so far, so doing the dirty side of the game, the importance of work off the ball [is important].

"Premier League quality will punish you if you switch off, so you need to be concentrated and focused. I know people have other views on players going on loan and I’ve been at three different teams, but it’s three different experiences and teams with [different] styles, different managers and players.

"I’ve learnt a lot already in two years. Hopefully I can continue to learn as a player."

