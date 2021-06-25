Report: Crystal Palace Express Interest in Chelsea Striker Abraham

Crystal Palace have expressed interest in Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham, according to reports.

The Chelsea forward has fallen out of favour under Thomas Tuchel towards the end of last season and only featured a handful of times since Tuchel took over from former boss Frank Lampard in February.

Sunday World have reported that Chelsea were willing to sell Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Tammy Abraham this summer and Crystal Palace have expressed tentative interest in the striker.

Tammy Abraham could switch Stamford Bridge for Selhurst Park (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea have already rejected a loan offer for Abraham as Besiktas enquired about the forward, with the Blues preferring a sale.

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma have also been linked with Abraham.

The striker's departure will provide funds for Chelsea to bring in Erling Haaland, who is the Blues main priority this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

