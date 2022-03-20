Report: Crystal Palace Keep Their Eye on Chelsea Loanee Levi Colwill Ahead of Summer Swoop

Crystal Palace have got Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill on their radar ahead of a potential summer swoop, according to reports.

The 19-year-old has been with the Blues since 2011 when he joined as an under-9. Yet to make a senior appearance for his side, Colwill has spent this season on loan at Huddersfield.

Since joining the Championship side, the defender has made a total of 25 appearances, in which he has registered two goals.

As per the Sun, Colwill is currently under the watchful eye of Crystal Palace, the club who currently possess fellow Blues loanee, Conor Gallagher.

Colwill, who has impressed in the Championship so far this season, could follow in the footsteps of fellow defender Marc Guehi and leave Stamford Bridge to join Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

Despite not having an immediate vacancy in defence, Patrick Vieira may see the 19-year-old as a long-term investment for the south London side.

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers, was the last Premier League boss to show an interest in the Chelsea prodigy after he considered a loan move for the youngster in January.

This move may have been profitable to the Blues, as some top-level Premier League experience may have been beneficial for the youngster before a potential re-incorporation into Thomas Tuchel's squad next season.

Chelsea are currently coming to terms with the departure of Andreas Christensen and the potential exit of Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season.

Should the duo leave, Tuchel will be eyeing up replacement options in his defensive line.

