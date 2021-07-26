Report: Crystal Palace Optimistic About Sealing Loan Move for Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher

Crystal Palace are confident about their chances of signing Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea this week, according to reports.

The Englishman, who has four years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, has also been linked with a switch to the likes of Newcastle and Leeds United, who have all shown interest in securing the Epsom-born star's signature ahead of the new campaign.

The 21-year-old has been included in the Blues' travelling squad for their pre-season trip to Ireland, after impressing during a loan spell at West Brom last term, amassing 32 outings across all competitions for the Baggies.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

According to The Sun, Palace are hopeful of securing a loan swoop for Gallagher this week, despite the interest shown by several other sides in his signature in recent weeks.

However, it is worth mentioning that Chelsea are still keen to tie Gallagher down to a longer contract before sending him out on loan this summer.

It was reported recently that there was persistent interest from the Eagles in completing a move for Gallagher after his time at West Brom last season, as Patrick Vieira looks to add to his midfield options after signing Marc Guehi from Chelsea on a five-year deal.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It has been reported previously that Gallagher aspires to play first-team football for a Premier League outfit next season, and is unwilling to settle for a spot on the Chelsea bench, with the defensive midfielder ready to fight for a starting place at Stamford Bridge after two loan spells.

Chelsea have already seen a series of academy graduates leave in search of regular game-time in recent weeks, hence the Champions League winners are keen to extend Gallagher's existing deal before sending him on another loan spell.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What Conor Gallagher has said following his return to Chelsea

"It’s great to be back. The sessions have been tough but really good, so I’ve enjoyed the first few days. I’m enjoying seeing some old friends whom I’ve grown up with through the academy and to train under the manager (Thomas Tuchel) has obviously been great as well.

"You always want to work with the best and obviously there’s some great players here (at Chelsea) in training. That only helps me improve, to train with such good players. Even though it’s only been a few days so far, I feel like it’s helped me a lot so that’s been good.

"I know defensive intelligence is something that I can improve on, so I’ve been working on that last season and now during pre-season. I’ve been told I need to get better at that, so I’m focusing on it.

"I’m only 21, so I feel like I’ve gained a lot of experience already and developed a lot as a player. It’s still just the start because I’m nowhere near where I want to be. I know I can go even further."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube